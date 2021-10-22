Left Menu

2nd phase of local body elections in Alwar, Dholpur tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:56 IST
The second phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan will be held on Saturday, officials said.

The polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Friday said 9.73 lakh voters would be able to exercise their franchise in both the districts in the second phase of polls.

A total of 1,312 polling stations have been set up for voting in the second phase, he said.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20 and the third phase will be conducted on October 26.

Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

