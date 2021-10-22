French President Macron: due to talk later on Friday with U.S. President Biden
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at an EU briefing in Brussels that he had a phone conversation due later on Friday with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Macron did not provide further details regarding this planned conversation.
