BJP expels three Udaipur leaders for anti-party activities

The Rajasthan BJP on Friday expelled its three Udaipur leaders for six years for alleged anti-party activities.

The move has come days before the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar Assembly segment in Udaipur.

BJP's state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma issued the orders on the directions of state party president Satish Poonia, according to a statement.

Udailal Dangi was expelled for contesting the bypolls as an independent candidate against the party's official candidate, Himmat Singh.

Dangi turned rebel after the denial of ticket to him. Deependra Kunwar and Kalu Lal were expelled for campaigning against the party's official candidate.

Deependra Kunwar had also filed nomination as a Janta Sena candidate when she was denied ticket but later withdrew her papers.

However, she is now campaigning for her husband Randhir Singh Bhindar, who is contesting the bypolls as an independent candidate.

Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan are going to the polls on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2.

