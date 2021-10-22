Left Menu

BJP expels three Udaipur leaders for anti-party activities

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:08 IST
BJP expels three Udaipur leaders for anti-party activities
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan BJP on Friday expelled its three Udaipur leaders for six years for alleged anti-party activities.

The move has come days before the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar Assembly segment in Udaipur.

BJP's state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma issued the orders on the directions of state party president Satish Poonia, according to a statement.

Udailal Dangi was expelled for contesting the bypolls as an independent candidate against the party's official candidate, Himmat Singh.

Dangi turned rebel after the denial of ticket to him. Deependra Kunwar and Kalu Lal were expelled for campaigning against the party's official candidate.

Deependra Kunwar had also filed nomination as a Janta Sena candidate when she was denied ticket but later withdrew her papers.

However, she is now campaigning for her husband Randhir Singh Bhindar, who is contesting the bypolls as an independent candidate.

Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan are going to the polls on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021