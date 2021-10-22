Left Menu

Indian Ambassador to US felicitates Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees

Indias Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu has felicitated this years Pravasi Bharatiya awardees, describing the vibrant Indian-American diaspora as a key pillar of the burgeoning ties between the two large democracies. This years Pravasi Bharatiya awardees are Mukesh Aghi business, Arvind Phukan environment technology, Nilu Gupta promoting Indian culture, Federation of Indian Associations, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, community service, Sudhakar Jonnalagadda medicine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:28 IST
India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu has felicitated this year's Pravasi Bharatiya awardees, describing the vibrant Indian-American diaspora as a key pillar of the burgeoning ties between the two large democracies. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. “Honoured Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees today at India House (here). The vibrant Indian American diaspora, that has made a mark in diverse fields, is a key pillar of strength in India-United States ties!” Ambassador Sandhu said at the felicitation ceremony on Thursday night. The diaspora is the ‘living bridge’ between the people of India and the US, Sandhu said. This year's Pravasi Bharatiya awardees are Mukesh Aghi (business), Arvind Phukan (environment technology), Nilu Gupta (promoting Indian culture), Federation of Indian Associations, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, (community service), Sudhakar Jonnalagadda (medicine). “I was honoured to receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from Indian Embassy US and Ambassador Sandhu. Thank you for recognising me, and for all you do to strengthen the bond between the US and India,” Mukesh Aghi said in a tweet. Aghi is the president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, and leads the Federation of Indian Associations (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut). The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on a non-resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin (PIO) or an organisation or institution established and run by non-resident Indians or PIO, who have made significant contributions in better understanding of India abroad, support India’s causes and concerns in a tangible way, community work abroad, welfare of local Indian community, philanthropic and charitable work.

The award is traditionally presented by the President at a function in India. This year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held virtually in January, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

