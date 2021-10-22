Rahul Gandhi meets Congress leaders from Gujarat, asks them to strengthen party for assembly polls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Gujarat on Friday and urged them to strengthen the organisation and be prepared for the assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held late next year.

Gandhi also separately met senior leaders from the state and sought their views on the appointment of the new state Congress chief and the CLP leader.

AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting.

Party PCC chief Amit Chavda and working president Hardik Patel besides other leaders also met Gandhi.

Gandhi is learnt to have held discussions separately with the leaders from the state and sought their views on the strengthening of the organisation in Gujarat. Sharma also hosted a lunch for all party leaders at Rajasthan House where Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal were also present.

Gujarat PCC chief Amit Chavda said leaders from the state held political discussions on the upcoming assembly elections and the party's preparedness.

He said Gujarat is moving towards a change, and this time, the Congress will help bring about this change.

Former Gujarat PCC president Bharat Solanki said they held a fruitful meeting where various organisational issues were discussed.

''Gujarat Congress will be strengthened at all levels and we will certainly defeat the BJP in Gujarat in 2022 assembly elections,'' he said. The Congress had put up a strong fight in the last assembly elections in Gujarat but could not upstage the BJP, which has been in power for over two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)