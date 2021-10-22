Maximum hypocrisy: Cong leader Ramesh on PM Modi's plan to address UN climate meet

Left Menu

While he forgot those who suffered loss of lives and livelihoods from COVID-19 due to his Governments failures, Ramesh said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scheduled address to the upcoming UN climate conference in the UK, saying he will speak on climate change when his government is diluting environmental and forest laws in India.

''So our Prime Minister will indeed go to Glasgow to give gyaan to the world on climate change. But at home, his Government dilutes all environmental and forest laws, weakens institutions and muzzles civil society,'' he said on Twitter.

''Maximum Hypocrisy. Minimum Democracy,'' the former union environment minister said.

Climate finance will be the focus of the upcoming United Nations 26th conference of parties (COP 26) to be held in the UK and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

The international climate conference will be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

In another tweet, Congress leader Ramesh hit out at the prime minister over his address to the nation on India crossing the 100-crore mark of vaccinations, saying he has forgotten those who suffered due to loss of lives and livelihood because of his government's failures in managing the pandemic.

''Jagadguru of Jhoot (world leader of lies) excelled himself today rewriting history, twisting facts, distorting reality, making meaningless comparisons, beating his own chest -- in short, being himself. While he forgot those who suffered loss of lives and livelihoods from COVID-19 due to his Government's failures,'' Ramesh said.

