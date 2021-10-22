Pelosi: Just a 'couple' issues left on social spending bill after White House meeting

Democrats are closing in on a deal on President Joe Biden's sweeping social and climate change agenda with just a couple issues remaining following a White House meeting on Friday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "We had a very positive meeting this morning. I'm very optimistic," Pelosi told reporters on her return to the Capitol. "We have a couple outstanding issues that just need a decision."

Biden and Pelosi met for breakfast for discussions, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joining from New York via Zoom, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Democrats in the House, Senate and White House hope for an agreement on a framework of $2 trillion or less will allow the House to move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's larger "Build Back Better" social package.

The two bills are at the heart of Biden's domestic agenda and could provide signature legislation to bolster both his presidency and Democratic hopes of retaining control of the House and Senate in the 2022 elections. Democrats hold razor-thin majorities in both chambers. Biden, who took office nine months ago, said at a CNN town hall event in Baltimore on Thursday that he was close to striking a deal to pass both the "Build Back Better" plan and the infrastructure bill, after weeks of bickering among his fellow Democrats.

"If we can't eventually unite this country, we're in deep trouble. ... I do think I'll get a deal," the president said. Disagreements over the scale of the "Build Back Better" package have held up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressive Democrats in the House refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change.

Moderate Democrats, most notably senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, had objected to the original $3.5 trillion price tag and some provisions of the latter bill. Republicans oppose the measure, but support the infrastructure legislation.

