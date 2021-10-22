Brazil's Bolsonaro planning to attend G20 summit in Rome - foreign ministry official
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:28 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to attend next week's summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Rome, the chief of staff of the foreign minister said on Friday at a news conference.
Doubts over his attendance arose due to economic turbulence his government is facing. Brazil's currency and stocks extended losses on Friday following an exodus of senior Treasury officials triggered by government plans to ramp up spending ahead of next year's election.
