Seven SFI activists in Kerala booked for attacking AISF woman leader

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:44 IST
Seven SFI activists in Kerala booked for attacking AISF woman leader
Kerala police on Friday registered a case against seven Students' Federation of India (SFI) leaders, for allegedly attacking and threatening an All India Students Federation (AISF) woman leader during an MG university senate election-related incident here.

The woman leader has alleged that the SFI leaders verbally abused and made casteist remarks against her.

SFI is the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), while AISF is the students wing of coalition partner CPI.

Police have registered a case under various IPC sections, including 143 and 323, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Section 143 of the IPC relates to unlawful assembly while 323 deals with voluntarily causing hurt and Section 354 (offence of outraging modesty of a woman).

The matter pertains to the senate election of the Mahatma Gandhi University here, police said.

Police recorded the statement of the woman leader after she complained to the district police chief. ''The SFI leaders abused me and made casteist remarks. They threatened to rape me,'' she told the media. However, SFI, in a statement, rejected all the allegations and said the AISF was joining hands with the Congress and the BJP to demean the Left students wing organisation.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

