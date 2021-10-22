Left Menu

Over Rs one crore seized in bypoll-bound Huzurabad so far, say police

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:06 IST
Over Rs one crore seized in bypoll-bound Huzurabad so far, say police
  • Country:
  • India

Over Rs one crore cash and explosive material have been recovered so far in the bypoll-bound Huzurabad in the state, police said on Friday.

In a press release, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said the police has launched pickets and vehicle checking at Huzurabad.

In the police checking, 3414 slurry sticks, 2164 detonators and 1500 metres of wire were seized during police checking so far.

''In 49 cases Rs 1.89 crore cash was seized,'' he said.

As many as 589 cases relating to poll code violation have been registered.

State and Central police battalions were deployed in Huzurabad to enure smooth conduct of the bypoll, slated on October 30, he added. Former TRS minister Etala Rajender is contesting on a BJP ticket while the ruling TRS has fielded Gellu Srinivas, a student leader. Balmuri Venkat is the Congress candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021