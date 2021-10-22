Over Rs one crore seized in bypoll-bound Huzurabad so far, say police

Over Rs one crore cash and explosive material have been recovered so far in the bypoll-bound Huzurabad in the state, police said on Friday.

In a press release, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said the police has launched pickets and vehicle checking at Huzurabad.

In the police checking, 3414 slurry sticks, 2164 detonators and 1500 metres of wire were seized during police checking so far.

''In 49 cases Rs 1.89 crore cash was seized,'' he said.

As many as 589 cases relating to poll code violation have been registered.

State and Central police battalions were deployed in Huzurabad to enure smooth conduct of the bypoll, slated on October 30, he added. Former TRS minister Etala Rajender is contesting on a BJP ticket while the ruling TRS has fielded Gellu Srinivas, a student leader. Balmuri Venkat is the Congress candidate.

