Left Menu

Soccer-Former Man Utd defender Evra alleges he was sexually abused as a child

The abuse is detailed in Evra's upcoming autobiography, 'I Love This Game'. Evra, now 40, said that while it was difficult to speak about the abuse in an interview, it was even more challenging to break it to his mother, who was told about the incidents only two weeks ago.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:09 IST
Soccer-Former Man Utd defender Evra alleges he was sexually abused as a child
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was sexually abused by a teacher when he was 13, the Frenchman alleged in an interview to The Times newspaper on Friday. The abuse is detailed in Evra's upcoming autobiography, 'I Love This Game'.

Evra, now 40, said that while it was difficult to speak about the abuse in an interview, it was even more challenging to break it to his mother, who was told about the incidents only two weeks ago. "Of course, she was devastated. It was a tough moment for me. I have still to tell a few of my brothers and sisters and close friends," said Evra, who was capped 81 times by France.

"I don't want people to feel pity. It's a difficult situation. A mother does not expect to hear this from their own child." "It was a big shock for her. A lot of anger. She said she was sorry. She said 'you must not put it in your book, it's private Patrice', but that's when I say 'mum, it's not about me, it's about other kids', then she says OK, she understands."

Evra added that he hadn't thought about formally pressing charges, but his mother had encouraged him to sue the perpetrator. Evra joined United in 2006, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He later played for Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and West Ham United before retiring from the sport in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021