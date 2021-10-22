Left Menu

MVA leaders acting like drug mafia spokespersons, says BJP's Somaiya

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:19 IST
MVA leaders acting like drug mafia spokespersons, says BJP's Somaiya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday said some leaders of the MVA government in Maharashtra were behaving like ''spokespersons of drug mafias''.

He attacked state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik for routinely leveling allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

Malik has been attacking Wankhede over the cruise ship bust drug case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is among the arrested accused, and has alleged that the official was targeting Bollywood.

Somaiya said people would not spare drug mafias in the state if ''something happens to Sameer Wankhede''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021