Brazil's Bolsonaro at Economy Ministry to talk to Guedes

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived on Friday afternoon at the Ministry of Economy to talk to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, amid rumors the minister wants to quit the job.

Ministry sources, however, told Reuters Guedes has not resigned. Brazil's currency and stocks extended losses on Friday following an exodus of senior Treasury officials triggered by Bolsonaro's plans to ramp up spending ahead of next year's election.

