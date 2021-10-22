Biden, Macron discuss European defense, will meet in Rome -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed cooperation on security in the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific as well as efforts to enable a stronger European defense, the White House said.
Biden and Macron plan to meet this month at the G20 summit in Rome to continue their discussions. Vice President Kamala Harris also will meet with Macron during a visit to Paris in November, the White House said, underscoring efforts to repair ties between the United States and France after Australia scrapped a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington and London last month.
