Left Menu

Biden, Macron discuss European defense, will meet in Rome -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 23:37 IST
Biden, Macron discuss European defense, will meet in Rome -White House
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed cooperation on security in the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific as well as efforts to enable a stronger European defense, the White House said.

Biden and Macron plan to meet this month at the G20 summit in Rome to continue their discussions. Vice President Kamala Harris also will meet with Macron during a visit to Paris in November, the White House said, underscoring efforts to repair ties between the United States and France after Australia scrapped a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington and London last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor ra...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south; EU regulator verdict on Moderna COVID-19 booster shot next week and more

Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021