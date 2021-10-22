White House says no new deadlines on reconciliation bill
Updated: 22-10-2021 23:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden does not have any new deadlines as the administration continues to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers on the framework of a massive spending bill aimed at social programs and tackling climate change, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
