Left Menu

Brazil's Esteves Colnago to replace outgoing Treasury official Funchal -sources

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 00:00 IST
Brazil's Esteves Colnago to replace outgoing Treasury official Funchal -sources

Brazil Economy Ministry official Esteves Colnago will be appointed to replace outgoing Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal, who resigned on Thursday, three ministry sources said on Friday.

Colnago, who was planning minister under former President Michel Temer and stayed on with the economic team when President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, now serves as chief advisor for institutional relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor ra...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south; EU regulator verdict on Moderna COVID-19 booster shot next week and more

Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021