Brazil's Esteves Colnago to replace outgoing Treasury official Funchal -sources

Brazil Economy Ministry official Esteves Colnago will be appointed to replace outgoing Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal, who resigned on Thursday, three ministry sources said on Friday.

Colnago, who was planning minister under former President Michel Temer and stayed on with the economic team when President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, now serves as chief advisor for institutional relations.

