Biden will have more to say on filibuster soon -White House
President Joe Biden will have more to say soon on his view on changing the Senate's filibuster tradition in order to bypass a Republican roadblock that has blocked pieces of his agenda, White spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, said on Thursday the chamber should "fundamentally alter" the long-standing process requiring 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation, which Republicans have used to block voting-rights bills and which brought the country perilously close to a crippling debt default earlier this month.
Psaki said Biden will have more to say on the subject in coming weeks.
