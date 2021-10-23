Left Menu

White House reiterates Biden was not signaling Taiwan policy change

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 00:15 IST
White House reiterates Biden was not signaling Taiwan policy change
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House reiterated on Friday that President Joe Biden was not signaling a change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan when he said the United States would come to its aid if it was attacked.

"There has been no shift; the President was not announcing any change in our policy, nor has he made a decision to change our policy," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing while noting the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had said earlier on Friday that "nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there's no reason that it should."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor ra...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south; EU regulator verdict on Moderna COVID-19 booster shot next week and more

Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021