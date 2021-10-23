White House reiterates Biden was not signaling Taiwan policy change
The White House reiterated on Friday that President Joe Biden was not signaling a change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan when he said the United States would come to its aid if it was attacked.
"There has been no shift; the President was not announcing any change in our policy, nor has he made a decision to change our policy," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing while noting the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had said earlier on Friday that "nobody wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there's no reason that it should."
