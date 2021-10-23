Ahead of Goa visit, Mamata urges political parties to join TMC to defeat BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee, who is scheduled to visit Goa on October 28 ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, has urged political parties to join TMC to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the TMC chief said, "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years."

Further, she said, "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal." This comes ahead of the Goa assembly poll which is scheduled for the next year.

According to sources, she will return to West Bengal on November 1. This is her first visit to the state.

Last month, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that the party will explore political opportunities outside West Bengal and will enter the poll scene in Goa in the coming days. Earlier, former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)