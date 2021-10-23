Left Menu

BJP leaders dishonoured people's verdict, thrust bypoll on them by quitting as MLAs: Abhishek

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP for thrusting by-election on two of the four assembly seats in the state that will go to polls on October 30.Addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee pointed out that bypoll was necessitated here and in Khardah following the death of two TMC candidates, but the circumstance under which elections are being held in Shantipur and Dinhata are different.Winning BJP candidates Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik resigned as MLAs even after being elected by people.

PTI | Gosaba | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:19 IST
BJP leaders dishonoured people's verdict, thrust bypoll on them by quitting as MLAs: Abhishek
  • Country:
  • India

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP for ''thrusting by-election'' on two of the four assembly seats in the state that will go to polls on October 30.

Addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee pointed out that bypoll was necessitated here and in Khardah following the death of two TMC candidates, but the circumstance under which elections are being held in Shantipur and Dinhata are different.

''Winning BJP candidates Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik resigned as MLAs even after being elected by people. They dishonoured the verdict of people to retain parliamentary berths. The BJP is seeking votes again in those two seats. They will be rejected by people,'' he claimed.

The senior TMC leader also asserted that his party will make a ''4-0 sweep'' in the by-elections.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah, he said, ''The former BJP national president and current home minister had promised to dole out Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of Sunderbans and carve out a separate district during his campaigns for assembly polls some months ago. ''They are still holding power in Delhi but you won't hear about any follow-up initiatives from them.'' The Diamond Harbour MP further noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in contrast, ''kept her promises and rolled out schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021