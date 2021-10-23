Priyanka Gandhi interacts with women farmers in UP's Barabanki
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday interacted with women farmers at an agricultural farm in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, from where she would flag-off the 'Pratigya Yatra' today.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday interacted with women farmers at an agricultural farm in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, from where she would flag-off the 'Pratigya Yatra' today. Speaking on the purpose of her visit, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I want to understand their (women farmers') working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them."
Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is set to hold statewide 'Pratigya Yatras' from October 23 to November 1. During these rallies, Congress will communicate its 'seven pledges' to the people in the state, apart from its election manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi will also interact with the public regarding these pledges.
The 'Pratigya Yatra' will cover 12,000 kilometres. Various press conferences, 'nukkad sabhas', temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas etc will be held during the yatra. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. (ANI)
