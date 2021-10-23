Left Menu

Priyanka flags off 'Pratigya Yatras' from UP's Barabanki

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her partys Pratigya Yatras from UPs Barabanki and promised complete loan waiver for farmers if voted to power in the state in the next years Assembly polls.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:08 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her party's ''Pratigya Yatras'' from UP's Barabanki and promised complete loan waiver for farmers if voted to power in the state in the next year's Assembly polls. The yatras will take three different routes--Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura, and Varanasi to Rae Bareli—from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, ''Hum Vachan Nibhayenge''. The Congress leader, who had earlier announced to give 40 percent tickets to women in the elections besides smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and an e-scooty to graduate girls, also unveiled other resolutions of the party. These included complete loan waiver for farmers, Rs 2, 500 MSP for wheat, government jobs to 20 lakh people, Rs 25,000 to families to help them overcome their financial losses during the coronavirus crisis, and halving of halving all electricity bills. Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka said a separate manifesto will be brought for the women in a week's time.

