Left Menu

Maha Cong chief hits out at BJP over 100-crore vaccine doses celebrations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 16:14 IST
Maha Cong chief hits out at BJP over 100-crore vaccine doses celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for celebrating the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses despite several thousands dying in the pandemic.

He said the Narendra Modi government did not take adequate measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, adding that it was ''unfortunate the BJP is now celebrating the deaths of people''.

He said unemployment, farm distress and inflation had taken the country back by 50 years, and China was intruding into our borders time and again but the Modi government continued to maintain a silence on these issues.

''However, to divert attention, the Centre is using probe agencies like ED but the MVA government in Maharashtra is giving it back,'' he said.

Speaking about the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an arrested accused, Patole said the ruling BJP was trying to ''divide Hindus and Muslims'', adding that the Centre was yet to take action on a massive consignment of drugs found in a port controlled by a top industrialist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
4
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021