Gautam Gambhir opens fourth 'Jan Rasoi' in Delhi's Shakarpur
The fourth Jan Rasoi was launched at Shakarpur in the Laxmi Nagar assembly segment under his east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.The BJP MP has planned to open at least one Jan Rasoi -- community kitchen -- for providing healthy and nutritious food at Rs 1 per meal in each of the 10 assembly segments under his constituency.
Cricketer-turned-BJP politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday inaugurated the fourth 'Jan Rasoi' here aimed at providing nutritious and healthy food to the needy at a symbolic price of Rs 1 per meal. The fourth 'Jan Rasoi' was launched at Shakarpur in the Laxmi Nagar assembly segment under his east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
The BJP MP has planned to open at least one Jan Rasoi -- community kitchen -- for providing healthy and nutritious food at Rs 1 per meal in each of the 10 assembly segments under his constituency. So far, these kitchens have been opened in Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Vinod Nagar, said a statement from Gautam's office.
Gambhir accompanied by BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam inaugurated the Jan Rasoi established by redoing an abandoned dump store of the municipal corporation at Shakarpur.
These kitchen have received an ''overwhelming response'' serving more than 3,000 people every day at just one rupee per meal. Most of the beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of the society who were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, it said. ''It is my duty as a public representative to make the lives of the most deprived sections easier and this is the vision behind these community kitchens,'' the statement quoting Gambhir said. PTI VIT TDS TDS
