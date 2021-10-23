Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:09 IST
Kejriwal to offer prayers at Ramlala temple in Ayodhya on October 26
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh next week to offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram, official sources said on Saturday.

A grand temple is coming up at the site which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Currently, a makeshift structure exists enclosing Lord Ram's idol. Kejriwal will offer prayers at Ramlala temple on October 26, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

