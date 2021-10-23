Union Minister hits out at TRS, says BJP will win bypoll to Huzurabad
Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said the people of Huzurabad constituency, where bypolls are to be held on October 30, would vote for the BJP and that those who fought for a separate Telangana were supporters of the saffron party. He claimed the women in the constituency, too, would vote the BJP which, he said, would emerge triumphant like it won the Dubbaka byelections.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Tourism Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that the ruling TRS was misusing power and that money and liquor were flowing freely to the party leaders. Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said the people of Huzurabad constituency, where bypolls are to be held on October 30, would vote for the BJP and that those who fought for a separate Telangana were supporters of the saffron party. He claimed the women in the constituency, too, would vote the BJP which, he said, would emerge triumphant like it won the Dubbaka byelections. The bypoll to Huzurabad constituency was necessitated after the TRS MLA and former health minister Etala Rajendar was sacked by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over land-grabbing allegations.
