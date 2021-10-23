Left Menu

Minister dares BJP leader to prove charges

Coimbatore, Oct 23 PTI Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday reiterated his demand for proof on the allegations made by BJP State president, K Annamalai against the former over purchase and contract of power.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:24 IST
Minister dares BJP leader to prove charges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday reiterated his demand for proof on the allegations made by BJP State president, K Annamalai against the former over purchase and contract of power. Senthil Balaji was here to distribute welfare schemes, including to those who lost their kin to Covid-19. He told reporters that Annnamalai was making baseless allegations against him to show his presence.

''I have already put an end to the issue by giving necessary explanations, and if Annamalai is really a gentleman, let him provide the documents to prove his charges,'' the Minister said.

He said he did not want to further comment on the issue, as he had come here for reviewing various developmental works.

Stating that the Electricity Board has a debt of Rs 1.54 lakh crore and has been paying Rs 15,000 crore per year as interest, he said that after going deep into the issue, it was found that 50 per cent of the debt was left by previous government on purchasing electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021