Left Menu

Atmosphere of suffocation created in country, PM should work to remove it: Ashok Gehlot

An atmosphere of suffocation has been created in the country and there is a fear among people, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi should work to remove, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.He also accused the BJP government of asking central probe agencies to target people whenever there is an election around to create a panic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST
Atmosphere of suffocation created in country, PM should work to remove it: Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

An atmosphere of suffocation has been created in the country and there is a fear among people, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi should work to remove, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

He also accused the BJP government of asking central probe agencies to target people whenever there is an election around to ''create a panic''. ''Ever since they have won the elections, they have started a new tradition, which is unfortunate. Then there is a fear among people and an atmosphere of suffocation has been created. Modi should remove this atmosphere,'' Gehlot told reporters without naming the BJP. He also alleged whenever there is an election approaching ''a message is sent to officials of the CBI, Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate that now you have to choose and send out a message so that people panic''. ''This is their agenda. This is their tactic,'' he said.

He also said there will be love, brotherhood and trust in the government only when there is good governance. ''I believe the Centre is failing in this. Since Modi is the prime minister, his biggest responsibility is to monitor and see what the reality is and make decisions based on that reality. Only then he will be able to deliver good governance,'' the senior Congress leader said'' Otherwise people will teach them a lesson and ''they will not even know'', he said. ''This has happened many times in the past whether with the Congress or the BJP.” ''Even when Vajpayee ji was there... a great leader like Indira Gandhi lost the election. So the public does not spare anyone. The people of the country are very intelligent. They may be illiterate or less educated, but the people of India have no match in the world when it comes to intelligence.'' Gehlot also targeted the Centre over rising inflation, unemployment, and farmers' agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021