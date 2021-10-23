Left Menu

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, mother test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:39 IST
  Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his mother Kunda Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, a civic official said here.

Both have mild symptoms, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that they were asked to isolate at their residence in Dadar area. A senior aide of Thackeray confirmed that he has the infection.

Thackeray (53) had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai ahead of the next year's civic elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

