Women should not visit police stations after dark: BJP's Baby Rani Maurya

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:41 IST
Former governor and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya has advised women not to visit police stations after dark.

Addressing women during a programme organised in Valmiki Basti of Bajardiha area here on Friday, Maurya said women should take a male family member along when visiting a police station.

''There are female officers present in police stations, but I would say that women should never go to a police station after 5 pm when it is dark. If necessary, take your brother, father or husband to the police station the next morning,” Maurya said.

The former Uttarakhand governor also claimed that under the BJP government, a lot of work has been done for women and the system has changed.

Meanwhile, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh government over Maurya's statement.

Sharing a video of Maurya's statement on Twitter, he said, ''Police stations have become so unsafe for women under (chief minister) Yogi Adityanath that former governor and BJP vice president Baby Rani Maurya is warning women to not visit police stations after 5 pm as it is not safe.” PTI COR RHL

