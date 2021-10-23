Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:58 IST
Cong finalises some candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls, names yet to be announced
The Central Election Committee of the Congress chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday discussed and finalised a few candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, sources said, but their names were not announced.

They said top party leaders including AICC general secretary and in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu took part in the discussions. The meeting which was held virtually is learnt to have to finalised around 50 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The party will announce its candidates soon, taking a head start, much ahead of even the declaration of the schedule of the polls.

The UP assembly polls are likely to be held early next year.

The Congress has already announced that it will reserve 40 per cent seats for women candidates in the assembly polls.

