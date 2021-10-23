TN Guv calls on PM Modi
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed a number of issues concerning the development of the state and the welfare of its people, the Raj Bhavan here said.
The Prime Minister assured all possible assistance for the good of the state, it said in a release. Ravi expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his keen interest in development of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of its people, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- Raj Bhavan
- RN Ravi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire at godown in Delhi
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to start 'Chhath Yatra' urging Delhi govt to permit puja at public places
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from Oct 31
2 arrested with 420 kg banned firecrackers in Delhi
Delhi govt employees who have not got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend office from October 16: DDMA order.