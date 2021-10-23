TN Guv calls on PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed a number of issues concerning the development of the state and the welfare of its people, the Raj Bhavan here said.

The Prime Minister assured all possible assistance for the good of the state, it said in a release. Ravi expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his keen interest in development of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of its people, the release added.

