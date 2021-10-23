BJP going to replace CM Pramod Sawant ahead of Goa Assembly polls, claims Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will replace Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ahead of the assembly elections in Goa. Addressing a press conference here today, Sisodia said, 'I want to share certain important facts and the information about Goa that BJP is going to change its chief minister just a few months before the upcoming Assembly elections."

Pointing out at the BJP's pattern about changing the CM face, Sisodia said, "BJP has done the same thing in Uttarakhand and Karnataka also." "BJP has understood now that the people of Goa are unhappy with Sawant led government and it will be difficult to contest the election under his leadership," the Deputy Minister said.

"Two months ahead of the election, BJP is realising that Pramod Sawant has done no work," he alleged. BJP has prepared a failure list of 10 points on the basis of which they are going to remove their incumbent Chief Minister, he claimed.

He alleged that the BJP has accepted that Sawant led government completely failed in managing the COVID-19 crisis. "The situation was so bad that the positivity rate has gone up to 50 per cent and as result, Goa's panchayat had to decide to put lockdown at the panchayat level," said Sisodia. There were media reports about the conflict between Goa CM and the health minister also and union Home Minister Amir Shah had to intervene between them, Sisodia said.

"The government lied and cheated people. They have announced the Rs 5,000 will be given to a family who has lost their bread earner due to COVID-19 but they have done nothing," he alleged. Sisodia also pointed out the management of disaster in the state and said, "the government also failed in handling and managing the disaster situation during the cyclone."

Speaking further Sisodia said, "Sawant led government is bowing down in front of Mining mafias. They are making the mining lobby happy keeping ignoring the court's order." "The situation of law and order is worse there and cases of murder and robberies are increasing at a high speed in Goa," he said.

He also pointed out at education system and said and the education level is degrading in the state. The situation was so poor during the pandemic that the students were claiming in the tree to get a network for their online classes. He said "no matter how many face BJP change but the mood of the people will not change. The people of Goa will bring the AAP to power," (ANI)

