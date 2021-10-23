Left Menu

PM's online interaction: Goa Congress questions silence over fuel prices

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:55 IST
The Congress on Saturday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rising fuel prices while interacting online with people from Goa during the day.

The PM had interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video conferencing. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar tweeted, “On a day when @narendramodi once again did his theatrics of addressing Goans; we want to question Hon'ble PM as to why he is not interacting with people and asking them reaction about sky-rocketing fuel prices, corrupt BJP govt and murder of covid patients by refusing them oxygen.” Congress leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik also lashed out at the Centre and said petrol was retailing at Rs 107 per litre and hoardings with the PM's image were taunting people at fuel pumps.

Congress workers held protests in Mapusa in North Goa during the day against the rise in fuel prices.

