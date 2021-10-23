Left Menu

Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari participates in Nandigram rally against Bangla violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:06 IST
Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari participates in Nandigram rally against Bangla violence
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday participated in a rally organised by a Hindu outfit in his Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district against recent communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Adhikari, who walked over 2 km along with over 100 members of Hindu Jagran Manch, told reporters that he participated in the padayatra not as a political leader but as a 'Sanatan' Hindu.

''I am here to register my protest against the unprovoked attacks on peace loving Sanatan Hindus in Bangladesh, the attacks on ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, temples, and Durga Puja pandals,'' he added. Last week, many Durga Puja pavilions and Hindu temples and homes across Bangladesh were attacked and vandalised, and several people killed in violence that erupted over alleged blasphemy at a marquee in Comilla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021