US envoy meets Sudan leaders, backs democratic transition to civilian rule
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:29 IST
A U.S. envoy underlined Washington's support for a democratic transition to civilian rule in Sudan on Saturday during talks with the head of its ruling council and the prime minister, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said.
It said on Twitter that the Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, had also urged all players to recommit to working together to implement Sudan's constitutional declaration, signed following a 2018-2019 uprising that resulted in the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir.
