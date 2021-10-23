Left Menu

CPI(M) leaders from Kerala question Cong's moral credibility in leading Oppn charge against BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:47 IST
On the second day of the CPI-M's Central Committee meeting in Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress cannot lead the Opposition in the fight against the ruling BJP.

The Kerala leadership of the Left party questioned the ''moral credibility'' of the Congress in leading such a charge against the saffron party, with some leaders even raising the issue of its ''soft Hindutva'' stand.

Sources in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the draft resolution being prepared for the party conclave to be held next year is likely to reflect this stand with the focus being on strengthening its cadre base.

The leaders also pointed out that the focus should be on tie-ups with regional parties that have proved to be more formidable opponents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the states.

While some of the leaders contended that no Opposition unity can be successful without the Congress, the Kerala leaders said the grand old party should not be seen as an alternative to the BJP.

The sources indicated that many in the party, including its general secretary Sitaram Yechury, have pushed for alliances with the Congress for tactical reasons like they did in Assam or in Tamil Nadu, where they were part of a tie-up with the DMK leading the charge.

