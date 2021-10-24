Congress will launch massive agitation against fuel price hike from Nov 14-29

The Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29. "We're going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.

The protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas. "During these 15 days - one week entire Cong committees will also do 'Padayatra' throughout the country in their respective areas," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram also attacked the central government over the increase in fuel prices and said that the taxes should be reduced as suggested by the Reserve Bank of India. "It's only the greed of the government which has given rise to petrol and diesel prices. That is why RBI says pump prices deserve lower taxation. RBI is repeatedly telling the government that pump prices must be reduced, said Former finance minister P Chidambaram in Chennai on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Saturday. With a hike of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices increased to Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00 respectively. (ANI)

