Left Menu

Congress will launch massive agitation against fuel price hike from Nov 14-29

The Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 06:50 IST
Congress will launch massive agitation against fuel price hike from Nov 14-29
KC Venugopal talking to ANI in Delhi on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29. "We're going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.

The protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas. "During these 15 days - one week entire Cong committees will also do 'Padayatra' throughout the country in their respective areas," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram also attacked the central government over the increase in fuel prices and said that the taxes should be reduced as suggested by the Reserve Bank of India. "It's only the greed of the government which has given rise to petrol and diesel prices. That is why RBI says pump prices deserve lower taxation. RBI is repeatedly telling the government that pump prices must be reduced, said Former finance minister P Chidambaram in Chennai on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Saturday. With a hike of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices increased to Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021