PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:01 IST
Modi govt has created records in 'giving trouble' to people: Priyanka Gandhi on fuel prices
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the Modi government has created records in ''giving trouble'' to people.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report which said that this year petrol prices have increased by a record Rs 23.53.

''Modi Ji's government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at the government by tagging the same media report and tweeting, ''Achche Din'' (good days).

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday by 35 paise per liter, pushing the total increase in rates on petrol to Rs 36 per liter and on diesel to Rs 26.58 since early May 2020 when taxes on the two fuels were raised to record levels.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 107.24 a liter and diesel comes for Rs 95.97, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

