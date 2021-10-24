Left Menu

Chaos, anarchy playing out in Punjab Cong unit: Manish Tewari

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Punjab Congress, senior party leader Manish Tewari alleged that chaos and anarchy are being played out at the Punjab state unit and added that people are disgusted by the daily "soap opera".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:09 IST
Chaos, anarchy playing out in Punjab Cong unit: Manish Tewari
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Punjab Congress, senior party leader Manish Tewari alleged that chaos and anarchy are being played out at the Punjab state unit and added that people are disgusted by the daily "soap opera". Days after All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Harish Chaudhary as Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge, party leader Harish Rawat on Friday said that he is satisfied that Punjab Congress will progress on the path of development, adding that now he can focus on his new responsibility as Uttarakhand Congress campaign committee chairman.

In a series of tweets, Tewari today said, "Respected Harish Rawat ji! Since you referred to me in an interview, I also have great regard and respect for you, going back to days when I headed NSUI and you @CongressSevadal. However, in my 40 years plus in @INCIndia, I have never seen such chaos...." "...,anarchy as what is playing out in @INCPunjab today. Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use. For the past five months, it is @INCPunjab....," he tweeted.

His tweet further read, "vs @INCPunjab. Do we think that the people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera? Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions and aberrations were unfortunately and continue to be worst offenders themselves." Tewari further said that history would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived and real grievances was a serious error of judgement. "Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA's and other eminences- Bargari, Drugs, Power PPA's, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward.......," he tweeted.

Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021