Chaos, anarchy playing out in Punjab Cong unit: Manish Tewari

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Punjab Congress, senior party leader Manish Tewari alleged that chaos and anarchy are being played out at the Punjab state unit and added that people are disgusted by the daily "soap opera". Days after All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Harish Chaudhary as Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge, party leader Harish Rawat on Friday said that he is satisfied that Punjab Congress will progress on the path of development, adding that now he can focus on his new responsibility as Uttarakhand Congress campaign committee chairman.

In a series of tweets, Tewari today said, "Respected Harish Rawat ji! Since you referred to me in an interview, I also have great regard and respect for you, going back to days when I headed NSUI and you @CongressSevadal. However, in my 40 years plus in @INCIndia, I have never seen such chaos...." "...,anarchy as what is playing out in @INCPunjab today. Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use. For the past five months, it is @INCPunjab....," he tweeted.

His tweet further read, "vs @INCPunjab. Do we think that the people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera? Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions and aberrations were unfortunately and continue to be worst offenders themselves." Tewari further said that history would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived and real grievances was a serious error of judgement. "Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA's and other eminences- Bargari, Drugs, Power PPA's, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward.......," he tweeted.

Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

