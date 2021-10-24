Left Menu

BJP leader slams Mehbooba Mufti, says her remarks on Amit Shah's visit reflect her frustration with development works by Centre

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Saturday slammed PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti "for raising questions" concerning the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir and said her remarks reflect her "frustration" with the development work being carried out by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:15 IST
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Saturday slammed PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti "for raising questions" concerning the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir and said her remarks reflect her "frustration" with the development work being carried out by the BJP-led government at the Centre. "Mehbooba Mufti has raised questions regarding the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that 700 people have been detained. Some of the militants who were in the jails of Kashmir are being transferred to other jails of the country. I want to ask Mehbooba Mufti why she is so worried about the people involved in militancy. Mehbooba Mufti ji a militant is a militant," Gupta said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that during UPA rule at Centre "only promises were made" to people of Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP government at the Centre has steered development work. "Where are the seven medical colleges? Development projects are underway in war footing in Jammu and Kashmir. Can't she see the developments? She cannot see the Ring Road, Express Highway, two AIIMS. It clearly shows her frustration," Gupta said.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He held a security review meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

