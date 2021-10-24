TMC protests against fuel price hike in Kolkata
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress protested against the rising fuel prices in Kolkata on Sunday.
Carrying an empty LPG cylinder decorated with flowers, TMC supporters burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shouting slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.
''The country is reeling under an unprecedented rise in fuel prices for several months now, but the BJP government seems unconcerned about the plight of the people,'' TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.
The protest rally toured Raja Dinendra Street, APC Road and Sukia Street in north Kolkata with TMC supporters armed with placards, slamming the Centre.
Ghosh said the rise in fuel prices has triggered a cascading impact on the people of the country.
Petrol was retailing at Rs 108.11 per litre in Kolkata on Sunday, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.43 per litre in the city. Diesel prices have already crossed the century-mark in several districts of the state.
