Left Menu

Amit Shah made no new announcements for J-K during visit: CPM leader

Former member of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and senior leader of Communist Party of India Marxist Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday expressed unhappiness over recent remarks made by Union Minister Amit Shah and said that the Home Minister repeated his old adages and made no new announcements for the Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:51 IST
Amit Shah made no new announcements for J-K during visit: CPM leader
CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former member of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and senior leader of Communist Party of India Marxist Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday expressed unhappiness over recent remarks made by Union Minister Amit Shah and said that the Home Minister repeated his old adages and made no new announcements for the Union Territory. "I had lots of expectations from Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately, he (Shah) repeated his old adage ways and made no new announcements for the Union Territory," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Tarigami said, "We expected that maybe after the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in the UT, he will say something about the recently held meeting between the Prime Minister and Jammu and Kashmir leaders, about what all the government has done for the UT. Instead, he reiterated that there will be delimitation, elections and then there will be a restoration of statehood at the appropriate time. I wonder why such things? Giving statehood is not an obligation on the people of Jammu and Kashmir." "Political parties of J-K believe that a great injustice happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by dividing and downsizing the state into two union territories. Even in the meeting with the Prime Minister, all the political parties demanded not to divide the state in two Union Territories. Parties demand the restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir " he said.

CPI (M) leader questioned the return of 'normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir and said, "Even today, if you go to Kashmir, you will see in every corner that there are security forces sitting and keeping a vigil. To whom do you want to say normalcy has returned? Civilian killings continue, labourers and businessman killings continue.... is this normalcy? Still, you create a drama of normalcy. It is a way of deceiving the country in my eyes." Union Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit from October 23 to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah on Saturday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. Union Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth clubs on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021