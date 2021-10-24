Libyan elections commission to start registering candidates in Nov - commission head

Registration for candidates in Libya's presidential and parliamentary elections should open in November, the head of the High National Elections Commission, said on Sunday. Emad al-Sayah said the registration process should open by mid-November after technical and logistical preparations are completed.

Elections have been viewed as a key step in efforts to end a decade of violence by creating a new political leadership whose legitimacy is widely accepted. But wrangling over the constitutional basis for elections, the rules governing the vote and questions over its credibility have threatened to unravel the country's peace process in recent months.

Libya's prime minister and several foreign powers on Thursday endorsed the holding of a national election on Dec. 24 as envisaged in a U.N.-backed peace plan aimed at resolving years of turmoil and division. However, although parliament has issued a law for the presidential election on that date, it has also issued a separate law saying the parliamentary election will happen at a later date. Other political institutions in Libya have rejected parliament's proposals.

The first round of the presidential election is due to be held on Dec. 24. A second round, along with a parliamentary election, will then be held at a later date, said al-Sayah.

