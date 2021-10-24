Left Menu

A prison term is a time for introspection and self-analysis: MP Governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said that a prison term is a time for introspection and self-analysis for prisoners, adding that they should focus on atoning for their crimes.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:53 IST
MP Governor Mangubhai Patel said prisons should function as centres that help one change oneself for the better. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said that a prison term is a time for introspection and self-analysis for prisoners, adding that they should focus on atoning for their crimes. He said this while attending an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event in the central jail of Indore. Prisoners performed tribal dance, Malkham and Garba at the event.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. "For the people who are here in prison, this is the time to introspect and self-analyse. If you committed a crime, leave it behind. Rather, you should atone for your crimes," he said.

He pointed out while the jail has good facilities for the prisoners. People should realise that a moment of anger can ruin their lives. He emphasised the importance of rehabilitation of prisoners in order to help them emerge as better persons and gain meaningful livelihood after their release.

"Prisoners can read literature. Regular events of Yoga can be organised. Prisoners should be given a chance to change themselves and shed their criminal mindset through education. Prisons should function as centres that help one change himself for good and take up meaningful employment and when they come out of it," he said. (ANI)

