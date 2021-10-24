Left Menu

Former Odisha Congress working president Pradeep Majhi to join BJD

Former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi, who had resigned from the party as its working president in Odisha, on Sunday announced that he will join the ruling BJD along with his supporters.Considering the current situation in the grand old party, there is no scope for working for the people, he said.

Former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi, who had resigned from the party as its working president in Odisha, on Sunday announced that he will join the ruling BJD along with his supporters.

Considering the current situation in the grand old party, there is ''no scope'' for working for the people, he said. ''Along with my supporters, I will join the BJD led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has a vision for the all-round development of the Koraput region,'' he told reporters here. The tribal leader also said the Congress' support base has ''deteriorated significantly'', and it will not come to power in the state in the near future.

The former Nabarangpur MP, who resigned from the Congress on Friday, said he decided to switch over to the BJD as he wanted to work more for the people of backward districts of south Odisha. Majhi had lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 as a Congress candidate. He is likely to join the ruling party on October 28, sources said.

