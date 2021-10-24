New era of development has started in J-K, no one can stop it: Amit Shah

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a new era of development has started in the Union Territory and nobody can stop this development. While addressing an event in Jammu, the Union Minister said, "Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J-K. It is the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifices of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We would not let the people, who are trying to disrupt peace in J-K succeed."

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the union territory, also slammed the former rulers of the erstwhile state and said, "What did these three families did for Jammu and Kashmir in last 70 years? A Panchayat has been formed in every village. Now 'Dadagiri' of these three families will not work." "Our new industrial policy was mocked by the three families, but already there is an investment worth Rs 12,000 crore. As many as five lakh youths will get jobs out of investment worth Rs 51,000 crore by 2022," he said.

"J-K was the first UT to have achieved 100 per cent first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the country because it is in the heart of PM Modi. Soon, it will also achieve 100 per cent second dose of COVID-19 vaccination," the Union Minister further said. "Some people are raising questions about security. Between 2004 and 2014, 2,081 people lost their lives -- 208 people were killed every year. From 2014 to September 2021, 239 people lost their lives. But we are not satisfied. We want to create an atmosphere where no one loses life to terrorism," Shah added.

The Union home minister is on a three-day visit to the Union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which is sparking fear in the valley.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

