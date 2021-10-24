MP: Cong MLA joins BJP ahead of Khandwa LS bypoll

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sachin Birla on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an election rally for Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll.

Birla had won the Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Badwah seat in Khargone district in 2018.

Badwah Assembly seat represented by Birla falls in Khargone district, but it is a part of Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where the bypoll is scheduled on October 30 along with three other Assembly seats in the state. ''MLA Sachin Birla joined the BJP in the presence of the chief minister,'' BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said in a tweet while sharing the video that showed Birla being welcomed by Chouhan, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and other BJP leaders on stage during a rally at Bedia.

