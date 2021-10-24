Remove hoardings of PM from petrol pumps, says Goa Cong

The Goa Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre for the continuous rise in fuel prices and demanded that hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at dispensing pumps be removed.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said it seemed as if the PM was laughing at people distressed by rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

''When people are spending their hard earned money to fill high priced petrol or diesel, Modi can be seen laughing at them on the hoardings at petrol pumps,” he told reporters in Mapusa.

Chodankar said his party will use powers within the purview of the state government and bring down prices of fuel though tax cuts etc if voted to power in Goa.

