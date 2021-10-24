Remove hoardings of PM from petrol pumps, says Goa Cong
- Country:
- India
The Goa Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre for the continuous rise in fuel prices and demanded that hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at dispensing pumps be removed.
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said it seemed as if the PM was laughing at people distressed by rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
''When people are spending their hard earned money to fill high priced petrol or diesel, Modi can be seen laughing at them on the hoardings at petrol pumps,” he told reporters in Mapusa.
Chodankar said his party will use powers within the purview of the state government and bring down prices of fuel though tax cuts etc if voted to power in Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Girish Chodankar
- Narendra Modi
- Mapusa
- Modi
- The Goa Congress
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Stadium best venue to host opening ceremony if India gets to host 2036 Olympics, says IOA president Batra
We should follow Sardar Patel who had said castes and sects should not be hurdles in development, says PM Narendra Modi during virtual address for event in Surat.
India is taking new resolutions to build new future: PM Narendra Modi at event to dedicate seven state-run defence companies.
Development not possible without quality infrastructure, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch of PM Gati Shakti.
PM Gati Shakti Master Plan is an extension of holistic governance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.