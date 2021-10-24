Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls Mamata Banerjee "PM Modi's middleman", says she is helping BJP by opposing Congress

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "middleman" and accused her of helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by opposing the Congress.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls Mamata Banerjee "PM Modi's middleman", says she is helping BJP by opposing Congress
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "middleman" and accused her of helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by opposing the Congress. While speaking to ANI here today, Chowdhury said, "Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. She is becoming a middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"When Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of opposition parties in August, Mamata participated but soon after, Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning. It's clear that PM Modi does not want the opposition to get stronger. It looks like they had an agreement that 'Delhi yours, Kolkata ours' otherwise she would not have spoken useless things about Congress," added the Congress leader. The Congress leader's attack on the TMC supremo came after the TMC in its mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' had said that Mamata Banerjee should be the face of the opposition against PM Modi and not Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

The editorial also said that Congress has become irrelevant, calling TMC as the "real Congress". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

